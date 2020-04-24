Ramadan: PDP Reps caucus felicitates with Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

…enjoins them to pray for the end of coronavirus

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has felicitated with Muslims faithful across the world over on the this year’s Ramadan celebrations.

In a congratulatory message signed by the leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State in Abuja on Friday, the caucus charged the Islamic adherents especially in Nigeria to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

The message also enjoined the people to pray for the end of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire globe, expressing confidence in God that the world will overcome the scourge.

Also read:

The statement read thus: “We hereby for ourselves, our families, constituents and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives join well-meaning Nigerians to felicitate with Muslim faithful across the globe, particularly those in Nigeria, as we mark this year’s Ramadan celebrations.

“Whilst we rejoice with our Muslim brethren on this year’s Ramadan, we urge them to remember to pray for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, especially in the midst of the numerous challenges facing us as a Nation, including the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has killed millions of people across Africa and the world at large.

“We also call on our Muslim brethren to use this period of Ramadan to imbibe and demonstrate the spirit of tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice, mutual love and respect for one another, peaceful co-existence with others- qualities which represent some of the cardinal principles which Prophet Mohammed preached, practised and stood for.

“Finally, like Nigeria and the rest of the world battle with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is important that we help to reduce its spread by keeping to basic health tips laid down by health personnel/authorities such as regularly washing our hands, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, observe and maintain social distancing, staying indoors at home (except there is really need to go out).

“We are confident that God is on our side and together we shall overcome it. Happy Ramadan celebrations.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: