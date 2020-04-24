Ramadan: Atiku, PDP task Muslims on unity, sacrifice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Muslims in the country to use the opportunity of this year’s Ramadan fast to pray for the unity of the country.

In a message made available to journalists on Friday, Atiku drew the attention of the Muslim Ummah to the scourge of the Coronavirus now ravaging many nations of the world, noting that it was time to trust in God to defeat the pandemic.

The statement read: “This has not been the best of times for us as a people and as a nation, ditto for the global community. The novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China, has spread to no less than 210 countries and territories as at today.

“Sadly Nigeria has not been spared this scourge. Since our first incident case in February, we have seen the figure rise to 981 with 31 deaths as at April 23, 2020. The good news, however, is that thanks to our heroic healthcare workers, 197 of the cases have recovered. But we’ve had to make sacrifices, and much more is required of us in the days ahead if we must defeat the scourge of this plague. Our social life has been disrupted by lockdown of sections of our country and practice of social distancing.

“In the last three weeks, we have been unable to gather to fulfill our religious obligations to worship the Almighty Allah. The lesser hajj has been suspended.

“My dear Muslim Ummah, this is the reality as we commence this year’s Ramadan. I urge the Muslim faithful to pray for the country at this difficult moment when the COVID-19 plague has paralyzed every aspect of our social lives.

“And as you commence the fasting period, one of the mandatory sacrifices required of us, bear in mind this year’s Ramadan comes at an extraordinarily tough moment for the Muslim Ummah because of the severe restrictions the coronavirus has imposed on us.

“This is a moment of trial because for the first time in our recent history, we have never seen anything like this in terms of limitations on the activities we once performed without hindrance.

“Unlike previous years, the 2020 fasting features, such as Iftar meal that Muslims share together every day and every evening after breaking their fast would be affected because of the lockdown and social distancing policy brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Other activities that may be affected include the Tafsir or the gathering of Muslims to listen to Qur’anic recitation and interpretation by scholars.

“Against this background, I urge Muslims to be steadfast and adjust to the new reality imposed by the coronavirus disease. These challenges are a test of our faith and resilience in the face of tough times.

“Notwithstanding, it is pertinent upon Muslims to continue to be the good ambassadors of Islam by promoting peace, unity, tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence at all times. Above all, it is imperative that we observe all guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC aimed at stemming the spread of the virus, much so as it is the teaching of the noble Prophet Mohammed during plague seasons such as this.

“I supplicate to Allah to answer our prayers and help us overcome this extraordinary challenge soonest, and put our country on the path of renewal and prosperity.”

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Nigerians to use the period of the Ramadan to pray fervently for the nation as well as instil acts of self restrain as commanded by the teachings of the Holy Prophet, Mohammad.

In a statement issued by party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the holy month

“presents a divine opportunity to mankind and Nigerians in particular, to draw near to the Almighty Allah in supplication to bring solution to the challenges of life, especially the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP reflects that the coming of Ramadan at this trying time is yet another divine signal of Allah’s love and mercy to deliver mankind from tribulations

“Our party, therefore, urges all compatriots to set aside every primordial difference and unite as one people in sober reflection, prayers and support to one another in this quest to defeat the pandemic.

“It is also instructive that we all use the holy month to rekindle our spirit of brotherliness by redoubling our efforts in reaching out, supporting and caring for one another, particularly the vulnerable and the downtrodden.

“The PDP also called on Nigerians to continue to observe all health safety directives of social distancing and personal hygiene in the overall effort to defeat the plague and restore normalcy in our country.

“The party prayed for a peaceful and successful Ramadan as well as divine solution to our challenges.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: