Princess Beatrice has officially cancelled her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal, 31, was set to wed the fiancé, 37, at St James Palace on May 29, but the wedding has been put on hold as the lockdown continues.

According to MailOnline, “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” a spokesperson said.

Buckingham Palace had previously confirmed the reception set to take place in their gardens was cancelled.

Invitations were never sent out, due to complications with the virus, a source added.

Earlier on Thursday, Dominic Raab declared that coronavirus lockdown will stay for at least another three weeks, taking the date to May 7.

The Foreign Secretary, who is deputising for the Prime Minister, confirmed the public’s ‘efforts are starting to pay off’ but draconian curbs cannot yet be lifted, after he chaired a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee.

