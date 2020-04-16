Breaking News
Translate

Prince William opens new UK emergency COVID-19 hospital

On 3:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
University of Ilorin
Medical staff treating patients infected by the COVID-19 (stock).

Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, has opened an emergency COVID-19 hospital built in just eight days in the Exhibition Centre of Britain’s second city, Birmingham.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) via video link.

The hospital is the second of seven being constructed around England in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed nearly 13,000 people in Britain so far.

READ ALSO:Nigerian doctor dies of coronavirus after treating infected patient in Lagos

It has a 500-bed capacity, which can be increased to 1,500.

More than 400 civilian contractors, along with military personnel and about 500 clinical staff, were involved in its building.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!