Prince Harry introduces ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ episode with queen

Britain’s Prince Harry has introduced a 75th anniversary episode of children’s classic “Thomas the Tank Engine” featuring animated versions of his grandmother,Queen Elizabeth II, and his father, Prince Charles.

The queen, 93, is depicted in a trailer for the programme as a young woman accompanying Charles, her eldest son and heir, as a small boy at a railway station.

“It all began when a young boy lay ill in bed. His loving father entertained him with stories of a special railway in the magical island of Sodor,” Harry said in the trailer for “The Royal Engine,” which is scheduled to air this weekend.

“Those stories would go on to become the tales of the most iconic tank engine the world has ever known, Thomas the Tank Engine,” he said.

In a statement, Harry said “Thomas the Tank Engine” had been “a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years: entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters.”

“I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures,” he added.

The “Thomas the Tank Engine” books were first published in 1945, based on the stories that author Wilbert Awdry heard from his father.

