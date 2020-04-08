Postgraduate study at Cranfield University

Kindly Share This Story:

Cranfield University, a specialist postgraduate university situated in the UK specialises in science, engineering, technology and management.

Cranfield Energy and Power is dedicated to training students to become leaders in the energy sector that would facilitate change, address the continuous use of carbon and create new forms of energy to replace fossil fuel use amongst others.

According to the University’s representative for sub-Saharan Africa, Mrs. Ifeanyi Udofia “Cranfield University has a longstanding reputation for training professionals in the energy industry.

Our postgraduate degree courses form an extensive portfolio covering all aspects of the diverse, modern energy sector and our full-time postgraduate degrees in energy and power are ideal for ambitious graduates and professionals from Africa and across the globe.

In line with providing students with the best experience, Cranfield has close links with leading oil and gas companies, which offers a broadoutlook into the oil and gas sector, providing learners with a dynamic environment, and an avenue for growth whilst preparing graduates for the next step in their career.

Cranfield Energy and Power welcomes applications from sub-Saharan students for the following courses in 2020:

Advanced Chemical Engineering

Advanced Mechanical Engineering

Energy Informatics

Energy Systems and Thermal Processes

Offshore Engineering

Advanced Process Engineering

Renewable Energy

The University also offers an MBA Energy course that combines expertise in energy and power with the School of Management’s worldwide reputation in leadership development.

Cranfield has unrivalled links with industry, and students benefit from extensive contacts and a track record of close collaboration with government and the energy and power sector in the form of industrial advisory panels and project sponsors.

The University offers a series of funding opportunities to international students, which can easily be accessed on the Cranfield funding finder page which provides a searchable database of sources of financial support.

To find out more about Cranfield Energy and Power courses, please contact the regional representative on +234 8023221909 or via email at ifeanyi.udofia@cranfield.ac.uk

Also visit the website on www.cranfield.ac.uk/energyandpower

