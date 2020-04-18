Police Minister says late Abba Kyari, epitome of excellence, patriotism

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi has described the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari as an epitome of excellence and patriotism.

Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Dingyadi described late Kyari as a man whose life on earth epitomize excellence and patriotism to the ideals of a strong, united and prosperous Nigeria.

He commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate family of late Kyari and Nigerians on the irreparable lose.

The minister said the late Chief of Staff had lived a life worthy of emulation, adding that his legacies, intellectual prowess and commitment to service would continue to inspire generations of leaders.

Dingyadi urged Nigerians to renew their commitments toward strict adherence to the restriction of movement order for the safety of all and collective victory against the COVID-19 pandemic.

