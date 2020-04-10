Police Inspector, Lecturer, eight others Kidnapped

Kindly Share This Story:

…N10m Ransom on Poly Lecturer

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The new Millennium City Kaduna was hit by Kidnappers as Nine persons, including an Inspector of the Nigeria Police were abducted by gunmen, over the past 24 hours.

Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, however told journalists that the Inspector of Police was on an assignment outside the office, and would be back.

The 9 persons including Police Inspector Gloria Sebastine, one Alhaji Usman and his 7 family members were kidnapped at Ungwan Ma’aji, New Millennium City, Kaduna on Wednesday night.

A similar incident took place last Friday, where a Kaduna Polytechnic lecturer,Tijjani and two others were kidnapped in the area,a resident of Ungwan Ma’aji has said.

“The kidnappers had since contacted the family of the the Polytechnic lecturer and demanded N10 million ransom,” he said.

One Mr.Ayuba Chiwar told journalists that the gunmen were about 20 who came to the victim’s house around 10:24pm and abducted them.

“They also went with my elder sister, Inspector Gloria Sebastine,” he said.

“I was was in the sitting room chatting around 10:24pm, suddenly, I heard a hard knock on our gate. I first kept quiet, then heard another round of continuous knock, very loud. Then, I asked, who is there, nobody answered, then I peeped from the window, then I saw somebody on our fence, before I could bring torchlight, he had jumped into the compound and opened the gate for others.”

“Before I could say anything they were already attempting to break into the house, when I discovered they were almost succeeding, I just told my sister to go and hide inside the room, then I climbed into the ceiling. When they got access into the house, they started shouting, where is the boy? They were slapping my sister to produce me, but she told them she didn’t know where I escaped to. So, they went away with her.”

“When they were about leaving, one of them, insisted on looking for me, but their superior told him to forget about me. So, as soon as they left our house, they went to another house where they kidnapped Alhaji Usman and his family.” He said.

A source disclosed to journalists that the kidnappers had contacted the husband of Inspector Gloria Sebastine on Thursday,asking for N100 million ransom.

The Garrison Commander of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr . Samuel Aruwan and representative of the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri had visited the area where the incidents happened on Thursday.

