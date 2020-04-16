Police commence investigations over alleged sales of FCT COVID-19 Exemption Tags

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into an allegation trending on the social media that the COVID-19 exemption tags are being sold to persons, not on the exemption list.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman, quotes the CP saying, “It is imperative to state that the tags which are only issued by the Police and the FCTA Security Service Department are part of measures adopted to check the flagrant violation of the presidential lockdown order, to contain the spread of COVID-19, by some residents.

“Similarly, the authentic COVID-19 exemption tags are issued only to duly verified persons that are essential service providers. The exemption tags are free of charge.

“The Command wishes to, therefore, assure members of the public that investigation into the allegation that some unscrupulous elements are printing and sharing these tags has commenced and the outcome of which will be made known to members of the public.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

