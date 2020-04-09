Police ASP, Sergeant arrested for extortion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police command on Thursday, March 9th arrested two police officers for extortion in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The officers identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adebayo Ojo and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola were arrested after a video went viral on social media in which a Lady alleged that her vehicles were impounded by the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) Agbowa Division and a female sergeant.

She equally accused the officers of extorting money from her.

It was learned that after the Command analysed the video, the officers mentioned were identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adebayo Ojo and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola and were immediately arrested.

Confirming the arrest DSP Bala Elkana Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State said that the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. While appreciating the courage of the complainant and other well-meaning citizens who forwarded the video to our social media page.

The Command urged the complainant to take a further step by reporting at the Command Headquarters Ikeja to enable the Command to conclude the investigation. The Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.

