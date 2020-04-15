Plateau govt extends COVID-19 lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau State government on Wednesday extended the total lockdown in the state till April 23 to meet the medically stipulated quarantine period of 14 days.

Governor Simon Lalong announced the extension in a state broadcast in Jos.

The state government had earlier directed a total lockdown of the state from midnight of April 9 to April 15 to allow the decontamination of the state.

He, however, announced a four days relaxation of the movement restriction for residents to restock.

Lalong said: “Beginning from 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 to midnight April 19, the total lockdown will be relaxed to enable people to go out to restock their homes.

“By implication, the earlier restriction prior to the total lockdown remains.”

He said that all entry and exit borders to Plateau are totally locked, warning that violators would be arrested, prosecuted and quarantined for 14 days until they are confirmed free of the disease.

He, however, said that farmers, particularly in the rural areas are exempted from the restrictions, as they are required to cultivate their farms since the rains have started.

The governor said the farmers should, however, observe all guidelines for social distancing and hygiene.

He said that essential workers including producers of bread, water, and beverages are also exempted from the restrictions.

He said that all precautionary measures of personal and respiratory hygiene, guidelines for worship, social gathering and closure of markets except those selling foodstuff must be adhered to during the four days grace period before the total lockdown resumes.

The governor also said that the ten mobile courts established to try violators of the previous one-week lockdown would continue operation.

“242 violators were tried and convicted and were made to pay fine, while 195 that could not pay fine were subjected to community service,” Lalong added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: