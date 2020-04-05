Pipeline explosion averted in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

What could have resulted into an explosion in Lagos State was averted, yesterday, when a pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, was discovered to have been tampered with by some unknown persons.

A combined team of emergency responders was able to avert the disaster.

READ ALSO:

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the pipeline, supplying Premium Motor Spirit (fuel) along Aboru/Mosan Bus-stop, off Cacatin Area, Ipaja, was discovered to be criminally diverted at about 6am but as soon as this was noticed, emergency responders were deployed to the area.

He said their prompt arrival revealed that the leakage was from a major NNPC pipe which had been tampered to continuously divert and siphon fuel.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: