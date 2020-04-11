PHOTOS: Rival groups in Ajah, Lagos set community on fire over land dispute

Kindly Share This Story:

According to the report at press time, no life was recorded to have been lost in the Ajah community, but several properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Confirming the incident, Acting Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs. Margret Adeseye, said though, the fire had been finally put out but normalcy was yet to return to the area.

Adeseye explained, “Lagos State Fire Service received a fire call on Saturday, 11th April, 2020 to 28/30 Church Street, Alesh Bus Stop, Eti- Osa Local Government, Ilaje, Ajah, Lagos.

"Stones, sachet water, bottled water of content like petrol were thrown into the fire in order to disturb firemen from putting out the fire."

