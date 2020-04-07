Breaking News
[Photos] Lockdown: Compliance on Gbagada expressway after social media outrage

On 2:08 pm
Gbagada expressway

The Gbagada expressway in Lagos since the commencement of the lockdown had always been filled up with Lagosians taking advantage of the traffic-free road to keep fit.

Due to the disapproval of social distancing, the action was seen to encourage, it generated lots of condemnation on social media yesterday (Monday),

Vanguard also reported that this was in violation of the Federal Government directive of lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state,

Lagos State is at the time of this publication the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria after it has recorded 120 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

A visit by Vanguard early Tuesday morning to the Gbagada expressway showed security personnel at a roadblock to check vehicles, while the crowd earlier reported Monday were no where to be seen.

There were still few people seen jogging along the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

 

