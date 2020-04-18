Vanguard Logo

Photos: Abba Kyari laid to rest in Abuja

Abba Kyari
Body of the deceased being taken by pal bearers from the chattered aircraft to the ambulance at the Nnamdi Azikiiwe Airport, Abuja during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

The former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari was on Saturday buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja. Kyari died on Friday in Lagos from complications of coronavirus.

Photos by Abayomi Adeshida
Abba Kyari
Body of the deceased being taken by pall bearers during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.
Abba Kyari
Body of the deceased being taken by pal bearers from the chattered aircraft to the ambulance at the Nnamdi Azikiiwe Airport, Abuja during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Abba Kyari
Body of the deceased being taken by pal bearers during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Abba Kyari

Body of the deceased being taken by pall bearers during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.
Cross section of Muslims and sympathizers offering the final Muslim prayers at his Abuja residence during the burial of former Chief of Staff to the President at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

