Peter Oboh cautions entertainers over use of alcohol

Ex-boxing champion-turned-Pastor Peter Oboh, has cautioned Nigerian entertainers over the use of alcohol as a cure to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world.

Oboh also hailed prominent Nigerians, who have donated handsomely to support the Federal Government to combat the deadly virus in the country.

Oboh, in a chat with newsmen yesterday, called on artistes and entertainers to shun the idea of patronizing the locally made liquors and alcohol such as owukpa, kaikai, Ogogoro, Sapele water, dry gin, whisky, brandy and rum as a preventive measure for the deadly disease, saying “it’s more harmful to our health than the coronavirus itself.”

Speaking further, the ex-boxing champion said he is impressed with the positive responses from wealthy and influential Nigerians who have yielded to the call to support the Federal Government and particularly the Lagos State Government, to combat the surge of COVID-19 in the country.

The former boxer, who recently called for prayers in the release of Leah Sharibu held captive by the Boko Haram insurgents, said he is confident that Nigeria will defeat the pandemic.

While praising Nigerians for their cooperation following the two weeks lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State as announced by President Mohammed Buhari in his nationwide broadcast last Sunday, the ex-boxing champion urged the government to ensure that palliatives reach every nook and crannies of the society to fight hunger.

According to him, many Nigerians are waiting to receive their own alerts and the government cannot afford to disappoint them.

VANGUARD

