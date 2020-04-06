JUST IN: Pep Guardiola’s mother dies from coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Pep Guardiola’s mother has passed away from coronavirus, Manchester City has confirmed.

The Premier League champions confirmed the sad news on Monday that Dolors Sala Carrio had passed at the age of 82.

City paid tribute to their manager on social media, saying: ‘Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.’

Guardiola is currently back at home in Barcelona following the outbreak, where he has been urging football fans to stay at home to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

‘We miss football,’ he said. ‘We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.

‘You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder… and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe.’

Source: Daily Mail



