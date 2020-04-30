People Talk: Extension of COVID-19 lockdown and 8pm-6am nationwide curfew

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona & Bose Adelaja

“The next one week certainly won’t be easy for so many people but we must endure the extension with the hope that the situation will get better.

“Aside from the extension, the government should have also made serious effort to ensure the poor and vulnerable get palliatives. I just pray they will survive the coming days.” -Akewugberu Abiodun, Teacher

“The negative impact of COVID-19 cannot be overemphasized as it has disrupted the smooth running of government in Nigeria. The one week extension of lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, will not only cause hunger, suffering, and psychological trauma, it will aversely cripple the economy of the three states particularly Lagos.” -Gift Williams, Media Practitioner

“So far, it is a good development but I still view the extension with mix feeling. The focus should be a radical approach to find the cure for this virus as there will still be many victims in the coming weeks.

“Nigerians must be told to be patient with government policies on coronavirus as May 4, may not really be the end of lockdown.” -Oni Ayoola, Retiree

“We should thank Mr. President for lifting the ban on the lockdown to enable people enjoy freedom of movement. As for the curfew, this is somehow difficult in the sense that the gridlock on Lagos roads will not allow people to get home by 8pm.

“I believe that the virus exists but the curfew should be from10:00PM to 6:00AM.” -Owolabi Bisiriyu, Artisan

“The timing of the curfew is not convenient for many people so I suggest government should review the arrangement. However, I thank God that the lockdown has been lifted.

“The compulsory use of face masks is also a good policy. I support the ban on social gatherings.” -Owolabi Adeyinka, Artisan

“I hope this lockdown makes a difference. Truth be told, the lockdown will make no difference until Nigerians behave and abide by the decision of the Government.

“Many people have simply refused to comply with social distancing and stay at home directive. I hope things don’t get out of hand beyond what is on ground.” -Babalola Adetunbowale, Social Worker.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

