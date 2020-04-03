[People Talk] COVID-19: FG review of restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“How do we go about this? A situation where the market will open without the movement of vehicles is not something that is easy. How will the trader move his goods to the market and how will prospective buyers transport themselves to the market is something that should be discussed properly.” -Sodiq Olamide, Trader

“It is of no use allowing the market to operate within a given time, because between 10am – 2pm a lot most have happen. Except if the market population will also be brought down to 20.

“Market should remain down and commercial buses should maintain a certain number of passengers if need be.” —Blessing Johnson, Fashion Designer.

“The review is commendable to a certain extend. But the government have to see to the needs of the people by paying workers salary and by providing some forms of support to the citizens in other to ensure their safety. The citizens on their on path have to be law abiding. —Praise Dauda, Student.

“The review of the initial restriction is good but the ability of the masses to carry out such restrictions will be difficult as we have people who survive on their daily proceed from such endeavors as bus driving and some other job. Government should give us palliatives so that we can stay at home.” —Udeh Maduabuchi, Industrial Mathematician

“It is really not a bad idea but the government should provide palliatives for her citizens. Other nations are implementing on that. Most Nigerians feed from their daily sales. Shutting down the market would be easy for us if we have what to eat.” —Onwuka Chibuzor, Teacher.

“People need to work in order to fend for themselves. Vehicles have been restricted and you want people to go to markets. How visible is this? Government should further review the restrictions if they really want us to survive this period.” -Sulaiman Omotayo, Student

