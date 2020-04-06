[People Talk] COVID-19: FG review of restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“I don’t think the review is good. Relaxing the restriction will make us more prune to spreading the virus. The only way we can defeat the virus is by total social distancing.

“I understand that people need to make money, but we need a total lock down. I pray we don’t get to a very serious situation.” -Ogunkunle Emmanuel, Writer.

“The market can be a major avenue for the spread of the COVID-19, but what will people eat? I still don’t understand why FG restricted the time, because the virus can be contracted at any time.

“The restriction should have remained the way it was first announced for two week before any review.” -Murtala Bólúwatife, Mediapreneur.

“This is not the best option if you ask me. I see this as a ploy by the federal government not to take responsibility for her citizens in this trying time.

“Social distancing and contact tracing is the best measure against this virus. The review will only cause congestion and rush hour and a lot of panic buying. We are endangering more lives.” -Orisunmibare Emmanuel, Artistic Director.

“In my own view, the decision taken by the government is really for the benefits of all. They are also considerate in allowing markets open between the hours of 10am-2pm.

“Sometimes we just have to endure a temporal pain in order to prevent a larger one. We will overcome this if we follow the restriction guidelines.” -Adebayo Muheez, Public Analyst.

“It’s all for the good of the people. The reason for the restriction is to manage the spread of the virus. That markets are allowed to open at all is fair enough for survival sake.

“But the precautions should be observed strictly. If there’s really no need to go out, staying at home is best.” -Olaniyan Temi, Analyst.

“The previous decision cannot work in a failed system like Nigeria because there’s no proper planning on how the citizen can survive; so the review is a way to ease the tension and worry of the masses.

“Through this review, people will be able to make purchase of daily needs and sellers will be able to make ends means.” -Gbadegesin Samuel. Entrepreneurial

Vanguard News Nigeria.

