[People Talk] COVID-19: Attacks on Nigerians in China

By Olayinka Latona

“I totally condemn the inhumane attitudes displayed by some of the Chinese to our fellow Nigerians. This is a global pandemic and not an issue that should generate such racial furore.

“At this crucial time, we should all stand in accord against this killer that threatens the existence of our beloved humanity.” -Akinleye Isaac, Sport Analyst

“If the situation is not urgently addressed by the Chinese government, then I would suggest the Nigerian government make immediate provision for the extraction of the affected Nigerian citizens from China back to Nigeria and be placed on quarantine till they are confirmed to be free of the corona virus. It is wrong for our people to be humiliated in such manner.” -Olawale Idris, Actor

“That attitude it’s totally unfair and unacceptable. The virus is something nations of the world ought to come together to fight against and not us fighting against one another.

“We should remember it’s us together against the virus and not against one another. We also plead with the FG to take appropriate actions.” -Bakare Oyinkansola, OAP

“This is a slap on the dignity of Nigerian. Why not quarantine others nationals but picked on Nigerians who had not travelled out of the area for years? No Chinese citizen had been served the same treatment in Nigeria.

“This is actually inhumane. At least, we should have our respect and dignity as a nation.” -Damilare Kanyinsola, Student

“From the discussions with Nigerians living in China, tests are being carried out only on Africans in the name of imported cases investigation.

“I also believe that landlords and business owners, who engage in this form of harassment, have backings from their government and this should be seriously questioned. This act is unacceptable and unfair.” -Temidayo Adebimpe, Mediaprenuer.

“I think such critical situation should be made known to the federal government and prompt action be taken.

“If possible, our government should made necessary provision for the extraction of the affected Nigerian citizens from China. They must be quarantine until they tested negative to Covid19.” -Faro Aderonke, Businesswoman

Vanguard News Nigeria.

