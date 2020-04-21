[People Talk] COVID-19: Attacks on Nigerians in China (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

“The inhumane treatment being meted out to Nigerians especially Africans at large in China is nothing to write home about and if quick actions are not taken things will definitely go out of hands as black residents in China will be rendered homeless.

“Video evidence of these mistreatments has sparked international outrage. Our government must act fast on this issue.” -Ajiboye Favour, Fashion Stylist

“It is really sad that amidst the chaos and crisis going on in the world right now, all they can think about is harassing Nigerians living in China. This is unacceptable, inhumane and disheartening as we are in this global mess because of them.

“Evicting Nigerians in this pandemic era is a pure violation of their human rights. I think it’s high time the government took a swift action and start evacuating Nigerians from China.” -Oluwatobi Tanimola, Banker

“This act is unacceptable and unfair. It needs urgent attention and should not be treated with levity. The FG should please intervene so that our brothers and sisters in China would be safe and if need be, they should come back home only that they will be quarantine for 14 days for the safety of all.” -Marcus Kolawole, Businessman

“It’s actually uncalled for to have Nigerians being humiliated in China. I believe we should join hands together globally to fight this pandemic and put an end to this outbreak instead of starting a xenophobic attack against Nigerians.

“It’s important for the FG to take actions at this point to bring back our people till the situation is being resolved.” -Bakare Abidemi, Telemarketer

“I think this our leaders are not really seeing how other countries prioritize their citizens. Can we maltreat China citizens here in Nigeria and won’t get replies from them. Because Nigerians are in your country doesn’t mean you should treat them like they are not human beings.

“This matter should have been addressed by our government rather statements was made that it was all misunderstanding.” -Adeleke Toluwani, Public Analyst

“This is a total discrimination and a slap on the dignity of Nigeria government. Why not quarantine other nationals but picked on Nigerians who had not travelled out of the area for years?

“No Chinese citizen had been served the same treatment in Nigeria. This is actually inhumane. At least, we should have our respect and dignity as a nation.” -Damilare Kanyinsola, Student

