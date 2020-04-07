Breaking News
Translate

PDP calls for policy statement on subsidy removal

On 8:39 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: PDP blames FG, APC over Warri killing
Peoples Democratic Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government to announce the total removal of petroleum subsidy and under-recovery through a policy statement.

 
The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja.
 
Ologbondiyan  described Monday’s declaration by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, that there would be no more subsidy and under-recovery as dramatic.
 
The party demanded for a forensic audit of  60 million litres of petrol that NNPC claimed it was importing under its former Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, to justify the subsidy pay out.

READ ALSO:All attendees of Funke Akindele’s party to be charged to court

He also called on the National Assembly to stand on the side of Nigerians, expose all those involved the alleged subcidy corruption, recover the  alleged stolen money and channel same to the welfare of Nigerians, especially at this critical time.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!