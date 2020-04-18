Pastor Omashola condoles with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder, The Zionwealth Church, Apostle Chris Omashola has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Abba Kyari, the President’s Chief of Staff, who died on Frday of COVID-19.

In his condolence letter, made available to journalists, Omashola stated that, without doubt, these were trying times for the country, the Presidency and the world as a whole, as “the death of Kyari, a father, brother and profound leader, remained a massive blow.”

“The nation will forever remember Abba Kyari as an honest and transparent leader, with astounding humility and a fervent passion to serve his people. I pray that God gives the Presidency and the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this widespread national loss,” Omashola added.

The cleric also sympathised with Kyari’s family, who experience the sudden loss of a father, uncle and grandfather.

While condoling with Buhari, Omashola described Kyari as a national treasure, a hero, a worthy leader and a man with a great mind.

His words: “I pray that we will all see the end of this satanic wind, soon, and have reasons to celebrate in peace and victory.

“I pray the Almighty Allah will bestow upon you, your family, and the nation, more strength, health, wisdom and peace.

“May the torch of Abba Kyari’s legacy remain a burning flame in our hearts, and in our nation. The President must stay strong.”

