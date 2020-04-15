Palliative: Councillor declared wanted for allegedly disappearing with 30 bags of grains

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Niger State Government has declared a Councillor in Katcha Local government area of Niger State, (name withheld) wanted for allegedly disappearing with 30 bags of palliative grains meant to be distributed to members of his constituency.

Secretary to the Niger state government who is also State Chairman Taskforce on COVID-19, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane who confirmed the issue said the Councillor was part of a committee set up for the distribution of the grains to his community .

The SSG described the act as very disgraceful and fraudulent which he said the government will not like to sweep under the carpet.

He explained that 10 bags each of rice, maize and Millet were allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 Local Government areas of the State by the State government.

According to him, “a Committees was set up in each of the 274 wards in the State, which comprises of Councillor, Party Chairman , Ward Head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains of which the Councillor in question is part of.”

“Because of this disgraceful act, the Security agents have been ordered to get him arrested for proper investigation and punished appropriately,” the SSG declared.

The SSG however said that despite the diversion by the Councillor, the State Government will still embark on the second round of palliative which will include grains and distributed to the people accordingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: