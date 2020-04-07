Breaking News
Oyo records 2 suspected Coronavirus cases

On 7:14 pm
Makinde speaks from self-isolation, calls for collective fight against Covid-19
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, on Tuesday evening, recorded the confirmation test of two suspected cases of Coronavirus, which came back positive, bringing the total cases of the virus to eleven in the state.
According to the update of the task force, one of the new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates on March 22, 2020, while the second case is a 42-year-old man who is a contact of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 case.

The update read: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases came back positive, today.”
“The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to eleven. Two cases have been discharged. So, there are nine active cases.”
“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing,” the update added.

