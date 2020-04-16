Breaking News
‘Otuaro’s commitment to SMART Agenda unquantifiable’

On 5:04 pmIn Newsby
By Victor Ajihromanus

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro6
Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, has been described as a visionary leader, whose commitment to the SMART Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is unquantifiable.
This was the position of the Managing Director of Jonhson Mez Engineering Nigeria LTD, Mr. Meziah Duopade Olaye.
Olaye, who said this in a statement, said the number two man in Delta State is a model, who many people look up to for guidance.
The statement reads:”Though the COVID-19 global lockdown denied us the opportunity  and the luxury of coming to celebrate you with funfare, we are committed to your vision for the state.

“It is true that we are in a  lockdown but we lift our hands in prayer with you, declaring that the SMART Agenda  will sustain the Stronger Delta  Vision of this administration.
“As we observe the extension of the lockdown order in Delta State, l wish to seize the auspicious moment to celebrate our amiable Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Deacon  Kingsley Otuaro on the occasion of his birthday.
“Having known your track record as a  leader extraordinaire  with a  modest disposition  I remind you again today as you  mark  your birthday anniversary indoor that we are with you.”

