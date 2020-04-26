Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday disclosed that the state has recorded its first coronavirus death.

He said two of the twelve patients, who died of the disease contracted it in Lagos state and did not make themselves available for treatment before they returned to the state.

According to the governor, who spoke at the Government House in Osogbo, the six other patients were returnees from Benin Republic while three were health workers who were infected in the course of treating patients in the state.

