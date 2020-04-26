Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Osun records two deaths as three health workers test positive

On 7:40 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Osun records two deaths as three health workers test positive

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday disclosed that the state has recorded its first coronavirus death.

He said two of the twelve patients, who died of the disease contracted it in Lagos state and did not make themselves available for treatment before they returned to the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Osun records 12 new coronavirus cases, tests 167 suspects

According to the governor, who spoke at the Government House in Osogbo, the six other patients were returnees from Benin Republic while three were health workers who were infected in the course of treating patients in the state.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!