Osun missing coronavirus patient found

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The missing COVID – 19 patient from Osun State Isolation Centre in Ejigbo has been apprehended and returned to the centre.

The patient, a woman, was apprehended in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility by the police on Saturday afternoon .

She escaped from the centre early Saturday morning after she was allegedly instigated by some individuals that they were being manipulated by the state government.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan , confirmed that the woman was apprehended and returned to the facility.

It was gathered that the state government mobilised police into the rown to identify and apprehend the escapee before she could cause problems in the community.

Omipidan added that government is investigating her movement around the community with a view to traced anyone who might have had contact with the patient.

It is true that a patient, a woman escaped from the isolation centre, but she has been apprehended and returned to the facility.

Presently, we are investigating her movement to enable us initiate contact tracing with anyone she might have contacted to avoid community spread of the deadly pandemic”, he said.

