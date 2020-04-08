Osimhen can be new Drogba, says former team-mate

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Osimhen can be Ligue 1’s next Didier Drogba, according to former team-mate Nicolas Penneteau.

The 21-year-old Nigerian has lit up French football with Lille this season, scoring 18 goals and finding himself linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona.

After a slow start to his career, Drogba’s last season in Ligue 1 brought 32 goals in all competitions before he moved to Chelsea, and goalkeeper Penneteau who played with Osimhen at Charleroi – thinks the youngster has similar quality.

“He doesn’t surprise me,” Penneteau told BFM with RMC Sport.

“When we discovered him when he first arrived, two clubs refused to sign him because of small physical problems.

“From the first training sessions, we saw that he was a player of different class. I said it when he moved to Lille but for me, he might be the next Drogba in the French league.”

While Lille struggled in the Champions League, finishing bottom of their group with just one point, Osimhen adapted well with goals against Chelsea and Ajax.

It has been a rapid rise since joining from Charleroi last year, but Penneteau believes he has everything he needs to continue his ascent.

Vanguard

