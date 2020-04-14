Ortom sacks Benue SUBEB Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday relieved the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Rev. Emmanuel Aper of his position.

Though no reasons have been given for the sack of the Chairman, Vanguard, however, gathered that the Executive Chairman had Tuesday afternoon tendered his resignation to Governor Ortom.

It was reliably gathered that Rev. Apeh, who was appointed last September was asked to resign his appointment over his inability to manage the affairs of the board.

According to the source, “Governor Ortom was not happy with the former Chairman because when he was appointed he was given the mandate to clean up the place and ensure that the alleged payroll fraud that became synonymous with the board was tackled headlong.

ALSO READ:

“In fact, the wage bill of teachers which has not changed despite cases of deaths and retirements and slow pace of ongoing renovation of primary schools across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state were reasons why he had to go.

”If you recall, Ortom had promised Benue people after his second term victory that his decision in government would be guided by the suggestions and inputs of the people.

“And recently there have been outcries by the people over the non-performance of the sacked chairman who demonstrated lack of depth and knowledge of the assignment and task entrust on him by the government, that was why the Governor took the decision to relieve him of his appointment,” he stated.

Vanguard

