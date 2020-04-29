One dies in smugglers, Customs attack

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

AN attack by some smugglers against operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Yewa Local Government Area of Ogun State, has led to the death of a smuggler whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

In a statement, the Public Relation Officers of the Ogun 1 Command of the Service, Mr. Maiwada Abdulahi, said that last Saturday, the Command went on routine anti-smuggling patrol and came across a convoy of motorcycles (popularly known as okada) ferrying smuggled foreign parboiled rice along the bush paths of Aselu and Igua communities in Yewa North LGA in Ogun state.

READ ALSO:

According to Maiwada, the smuggling gang having been caught red handed, resorted to unleashing a vicious attack on the Customs officers with dangerous weapons. He stated: “The officers successfully repelled the attack launched by the smugglers and at the end one of the smugglers died and his corpse has since been deposited at a mortuary.

“Furthermore, the arrival of reinforcement teams enabled the evacuation of forty-four bags of rice (50kg each) and two motorcycles abandoned by the smugglers to government warehouse in Abeokuta for safe keeping and further investigation.

“It is instructive to note that Saturday was a date set aside for total lockdown in Ogun State due to the surge of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the daredevil smugglers who have no regards for law of the land or the disease ravaging the global community resorted to crossing the border through illegal routes to perpetrate their nefarious activities in total disregard of the health and economic well being of the country.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: