ONDO 2020: Crisis rocks APC Unity Group over consensus candidate

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—-CRISIS has rocked the Unity Group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State as it failed to present a consensus candidate for the October governorship election.

The group had set up a committee headed by Senator Yele Omogunwa to screen eight governorship aspirants and pick a consensus candidate that will contest the party’s primary with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement by the Unity Group Foot Soldiers, in Akure weekend, accused the committee members of compromise.

They alleged that some of the committee members were staunch supporters of two of the aspirants and working to favour them in their report.

The spokesperson of the group, Alhaji Faust Kazeem, said: “The seven-man committee has failed to submit a coordinated report as directed and therefore, their activity expires on March 31st, 2020.

“The Senator Omogunwa-led committee has been dissolved. It is only by purchasing nomination forms that showed signs of seriousness in running for the governorship race. The newly constituted committee would be set up by the leaders of the Unity Forum, in the next 72 hours, after due consultation with the leaders, members and aspirants.

“The composition of the new committee members would show an equal spread along local governments, federal constituencies or senatorial districts.”

Allegations baseless and untrue —Olanusi

Reacting to the crisis within the group, the Unity Forum leader, Alhaji Ali Olanusi described the allegations as baseless and untrue.

Olanusi said: “Those who signed the statement were unknown to the Unity Group.

“They are disgruntled element. We don’t know them in the Unity Forum. The Committee has finished its work but they have not submitted it because of the corona virus pandemic. I have not read their report and I don’t know what it contains.”

On allegations that he was financially induced to favour a particular aspirant, Olanusi said: “I have not seen such large money and so it is not true.”

