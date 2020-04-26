Omo-Agege greets chief Emami at 45

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated the Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami on his 45th birthday.

According to Senator Omo-Agege, Chief Emami’s humble beginning, peaceful disposition and humanitarian services are among qualities that distinguish him as one of the prominent sons of Delta State even at a relatively young age.

In a congratulatory letter personally signed by him, he noted that the business tycoon has become an icon of inspiration for many young people within and outside the state.

READ ALSO:

The lawmaker commended the Prime Minister for providing scholarships for pupils from primary to tertiary institutions and helping to set up small scale businesses in the state.

“I felicitate with you on the occasion of your birthday and I pray that you continue to wax stronger on all fronts.

“As we celebrate your birthday, we also thank God who has raised you up to be a respected business tycoon, role model, politician and philanthropist.

“You have used your privileged position in the society to become a beacon of hope for many by helping a good number of students finance their academic pursuit from primary to tertiary school and helping to set up small scale businesses for members of your community,” he said.

While calling on the youth to emulate him for his hard work, doggedness and tenacity of purpose, Omo-Agege prayed to God to continue to preserve his life.

Kindly Share This Story: