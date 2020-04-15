Okowa extends Delta lockdown by 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

• First patient arrives Stella Obasanjo isolation centre in Edo

• Wike distributes palliatives to 13 Wards of Ikwerre LGA

• Otuaro demands strict enforcement on Delta’s boundaries

• Ayade to give instant jobs to 8000 youths, doctors, others

By Dapo Akinrefon, Jimitota Onoyume, Etop Ekanem, Festus Ahon, Harris Emanuel & Ozioruva Aliu

ASABA—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, extended for another 14 days the lockdown order in the state as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Okowa also declared dusk to dawn curfew in the state for the next 14 days. The earlier two weeks lockdown was to elapsed by midnight Tuesday.

The governor in a broadcast, said: “Having taken core reasons on the health scale of the number of cases nationally standing at 343 spread across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory and the need to ease the process contact tracing, the stay at home order has become necessary for the safety of our people and to enable us track, identify, isolate and test all contacts and by the powers vested on me in line with the Quarantine Act and the subsequent Infectious Disease Regulation 2020, I hereby extend the stay at home order for another period of two weeks. ‘‘We do know that this will cause some pain for our people, but this is for the public good and for the interest of our health and I want to urge all Deltans to please observe the stay at home order.

“We believe that in the next two weeks, we would be able to track all contacts, identify all possible cases and be able to take the needed actions and then we will be able to use this next opportunity to also produce enough quantity of face masks for our people. It is our hope that we would be able to return to duty thereafter praying to God that the cases in Nigeria will not escalate above what we have at the moment.

“We have also observed that because the law enforcement agents tend to slow down in the evenings, there are people who have been moving around and that some beer parlours and businesses have started to open to the public in the evenings because of that I want to now take action to be able to stop the process of escalating infections therefore, I am going to direct the Commissioner of Police that from 7p.m., to7a.m., nobody is expected to be seen outside; a dusk to dawn curfew is hereby imposed with effect from tomorrow until the next 14 days, only persons on essential duties are exempted. We have previously given a list of those on essential duties.

“I also want to plead with all our law enforcement agencies to please treat all health staff with courtesy because these are men and women on duty and they deserve respect and we need to support them to do the work of helping to save lives therefore, if any health staff approaches you with their identity card please do not cause such health staff any kind of pain because it will be rather unfortunate that those who we are appealing to help continue their duties in other to save our lives are under pain.

“I want to also appeal to all Deltans, if you feel ill with fever, cough usually dry cough and or difficulty in breathing, please call your local government council chairman, the disease surveillance nursing officer, the executive secretary of the local health authorities or your doctor or call the following numbers, I have previously given out the numbers but I would like to repeat the numbers 08031230480; 08031230481; 08031230528 and 08031230529.”

First patient arrives Stella Obasanjo isolation centre in Edo

Meanwhile, Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has stated that the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Center, SOHIC, has commenced treatment of the first coronavirus patient at the facility, noting that the patient is responding well to treatment.

The commissioner said the state has recorded 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while contact tracing of 299 persons is ongoing across the affected local government areas of the state.

He said seven of the cases are receiving treatment and follow up at home while one is presently at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, two at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Benin City and the remaining three at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, ISTH.

Okundia said the 14 confirmed cases were recorded in Oredo, 5; Esan West, 4; Egor, 3 and Ovia North East, 2.

Wike distributes palliatives to 13 Wards of Ikwerre LGA

In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, distributed foodstuffs to the 13 wards of Ikwerre Local Government Area as part of his support package to all communities of the state engaged in the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The foodstuffs were delivered to all the 13 wards of Ikwerre council by the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee headed by Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

Distributing the foodstuffs, Akawor urged those selected by their respective wards to ensure that the foodstuffs get to the people.

He said: “You were selected by your respective wards as clerics, youth leaders and traditional rulers to share these foodstuffs. Don’t betray the trust of the people. Make sure that they get the foodstuffs. ”

Otuaro demands strict enforcement on Delta’s boundaries

Also in Delta State, the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro has urged chairmen of local government areas sharing boundaries with neigbouring states to ensure that security operatives scale up enforcement of the lockdown order by the state government.

Otuaro stated this yesterday, while on an assessment tour round major streets in Warri and its environs as well as state borders at Patani, Koko, Jesse, in Patani, Warri North, and Ethiope West councils.

Otuaro while addressing the chairmen of the various council, noted that the assessment tour was part of stringent measures to ensure total compliance and to ascertain the level of enforcement by security agents as well as compliance by residents.

Uduaghan provides foodstuff for over 500 Delta communities

THE Alema of Warri Kingdom, Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, has provided food items and other palliatives to residents of over 500 communities in the 25 local government areas of Delta State to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The items distributed to the 25 councils of the state include cattle, thousands of bags of rice, garri, tubers of yam, and gallons of oil.

He said: “So far, over 500 communities in the state have benefited from the food items I have sent round. The items include trailers of livestock such as cattle, thousands of bags of rice, garri, tubers of yam, and gallons of oil.

“Under this circumstance, the government cannot be left alone to carry out all the tasks that was why I had to come up with this initiative to provide this stimulus for the people. You do not have to be in government at times like this to reach out to the poor. There is no political undertone to this gesture as well, it is just for humanitarian purposes.’’

UDU council boss Jite donates food items to communities

Also, chairman of Udu council in the state, Jite Brown has donated food items to Presidents general of the various communities across the council , saying they should distribute them to the indigents and vulnerable in the areas.

The council boss, Brown, who handed over the items to the President General Udu Kingdom, Godwin Notoma before the presidents of the various communities said they should ensure they got to the targeted persons,

The items donated include trailer loads of yam, onions, bags of rice, beans, garri, adding that they should be shared across party lines .

According to him, “Having observed the pains of people in my council since this nationwide lockdown was announced by both the federal and state governments, I then decided to do something in my own little way to alleviate the burden of my people.

“This was why I took it upon myself to put smiles on the faces of my people by making this donation to cheer them up at this trying period of Covid 19 lockdown that all hopes are not lost and they should keep faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season to heal our dear state, nation and the entire world at this critical moment.’’

Obaseki’s aide lead old schoolmates on COVID-19 relief programme

The Baptist High School, Benin Old Students Association, BOSA, led by their President, Ms Efosa Uyigue, has donated food items and COVID-19 safety materials to the needy.

The donations were given to some of their members, staff of the school, an orphanage and some members of the host community of the 53-year-old school.

Speaking at the presentation of the Survival Kits, Ms Uyigue, who is Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Gender Issues, said: “We are now going through difficult times in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order as directed by the government, members of the Baptist High School, Benin Old Students Association, BOSA, decided to put resources together.

“We felt that we should reach out to people, who may have some challenges right now providing for their families, because businesses are not functioning right now.”

Ayade to give instant jobs to 8000 youths, doctors, others

As part its of sustainable livelihood palliative to cushion the effect of economic difficulties occasioned by the global pandemic, COVID 19, Cross River State government is to employ thousands of youths on some sectors of the state’s economy.

Secretary to the State Government, Tina Agbor, in a statement, yesterday, listed the sectors as health, security, environment and agriculture.

The government said it will not allow Cross River youths suffer the unsavoury economic consequences of the pandemic.

“In view of the COVID-19 lockdown and its attendant consequences on livelihoods leading to job losses, daily income difficulties, waste of youthful energy, and in order to reduce public anxiety, youth restiveness and lower social tension, the Cross River State Government is set to recruit young men and women from the ages of 18-35, with the exception of those in the health sector, on a flat monthly salary of N30,000.

“To ready the state’s agricultural sub-sector for a major role in a post-COVID-19 Nigeria, 5000 young people are to be recruited under a revolutionary agricultural programme that utilizes modern farming techniques, mechanization and digitalization.

“Another set of 1000 young people are to be recruited into various agencies of government, including the Green Police, whose core mandate include urban beautification, landscaping, maintenance of recreational parks, development of nurseries, horticulture and general sanitation while 2000 young people are to be recruited into the state Homeland Security and the Border Patrol Agency with the key objective being the effective enforcement of the lockdown of the state’s extensive border lines.

“In order to build capacity for COVID-19 response in the event of a full blown pandemic in the state, the following are to be recruited with immediate effect: 400 doctors, 600 nurses and 1000 health officers for COVID-19 surveillance across every village in the state.”

