Ogun to construct hostels, electronic lecture boards in tertiary institutions

By James Ogunnaike

OGUN State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration is already working with some private developers towards providing hostel accommodation in all the state-owned tertiary institutions in order to ease the challenge of accommodation faced by students. Abiodun gave the assurance recently while addressing management and students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade in Remo North Local Government Area of the state during his assessment tour of facilities in the institution.

He said that electronic lecture boards would equally be installed in lecture rooms of all its higher institutions across the state. Represented by his Special Assistant on Students Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, the governor explained that the step became necessary so as to restore the lost glory of education in the state.

While pointing out that students remained partners in progress in the overall development of the state, Abiodun emphasised that it was important for students to learn in a conducive atmosphere, saying that building hostels accommodation would afford students the opportunity of enjoying adequate electricity, water supply among other amenities.

The governor, however, advised the students to shun cultism and concentrate on their studies, emphasising that his administration had zero tolerance for indecency and other social vices. In his remarks, the Rector of the institution, Dr Isaiah Oyeyinka, commended the governor for his support so far since his assumption of office.

Oyeyinka said he had been able to upgrade equipment and infrastructure in the school since 2014 when he came on board.

