Ogun Govt. to create central virtual platform for learning

Kindly Share This Story:

Ogun Government says it will create central learning virtual platform for teachers, students and schools in the state to rejuvenate the education sector.

Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Soyombo noted that the initiative was in collaboration with an accredited Microsoft Education Global Training Partner in the state, which was a follow up to the Ogun Digiclass project.

She said the platform would provide a virtual learning community that provided collaboration, blended learning ecosystem, shared practices, virtual meetings among the core independent constituents – Teachers, Education Leaders and students.

“The initiative which will be implemented by the Ministry of Education Science and Technology will cut across all private and government owned primary and secondary schools in the state, in phases.

“It also aims at providing content for curriculum redesigning, learning resources platform automation and information processing (Emailing, Assessments/Data and Digital Literacy) and professional development for its teachers and learners.

“Players in the sector are therefore enjoined to key into the initiative and ensure undivided participation in all activities to augment governments’ efforts geared toward repositioning education in the state,” she said.

Kindly Share This Story: