The Ogun Government said it had commenced virtual learning platform in partnership with an accredited Microsoft Education Global training partner in the state.

Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Soyombo said that the platform was aimed at ensuring that learners in the state were not affected academically during the compulsory lockdown due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

She said the initiative which would be implemented by the Ministry of Education Science and Technology would cut across all private, government-owned primary and secondary schools in the state on core subjects in the academic curriculum.

“Other subjects will follow up in subsequent phases.

“The remote learning remained a virtual learning community that provided collaboration, blended learning ecosystem, shared practices, virtual meetings among the core independent constituents – Teachers, Education Leaders and Students.

“The platform will provide the needed avenue to generate contents and learning resources from teachers and education providers to support learning and professional development for teachers and education leaders in the state.

“Accordingly, it will stimulate automation and information processing, assessments and feedback on digital literacy, with information transfer at the fastest speed.

“While keeping the learners informed with their counterparts in other countries, especially those in terminal classes as they prepare for their certificate examination,’’ Soyombo said.

According to her, there was an interactive session which was done on an online virtual platform and was joined by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Sidi Osho and State House of Assembly Committee members on education.

Also joining the interactive session were the representatives of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS) in the state.

