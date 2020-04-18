Breaking News
Translate

Oby Ezekwesili mourns Abba Kyari

On 11:16 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Oby Ezekwesili mourns Abba Kyari
N10.6trn controversy: Oby Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a Public Policy Analyst / Senior Economic Advisor, AEDPI and Co-Founder of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Nigeria, popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili has joined many Nigerians to console the family of Abba Kyari.

She did this via social media on her Twitter page. She said “May God comfort the family of Mr. Abba Kyari, the Late Chief of Staff of the President”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!