Obaseki donates relief materials to IDPs

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has donated relief materials to vulnerable persons at the Uhogua Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Permanent Secretary, Cabinet, Mrs Julie Olatunji, who represented the governor, said the materials were donated to the IDPs by the governor, as part of steps to identify with vulnerable persons in the society.

She said among the materials donated include: 200 bags of rice, 180 bags of garri, 1,500 tubers of yams, 25 bags of brown beans, 25 bags of white beans, 50 bags of grains, 25 gallons of 20 litres of vegetable oil, and 20 gallons of 25 litres of palm oil.

The governor commended the management of the camp for observing the necessary precautionary measures put in place by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, adding, “We are happy that the laid down procedures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state is being observed at the camp as we were asked to wash and sanitize our hands before entering the camp.”

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture to vulnerable persons in the camp, noting that the food items will go a long way in helping to feed the IDPs at the camp.

“We are overjoyed and are using this opportunity to thank the governor for the relief materials as it came at the right time when our storehouse is empty. We are really happy today and thank His Excellency for the food items,” he noted.

Some of the occupants at the camp, including Veronica Bulus, Gedion James and Baraka Emmanuel, applauded the governor for donating the items as they had run out of food in their storehouse.

Mrs. Rachel Samuel, a widow who lost her husband in an attack by Boko Haram in Borno State, said the donation of the food items came at the right time.

