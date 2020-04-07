NUPENG decries security agents’ harassment of members

Kindly Share This Story:

*Praises PTD, other workers on essential services

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has decried “security agents’ harassment and intimidation of oil companies workers on essential services.

The union also called on oil companies and the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to provide adequate “security pass” for them to and fro work.

NUPENG, however, commended its members on essential services for ensuring uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to every nook and cranny of the country, as the nation battles to contain the spread of the CoronaVirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

NUPENG, in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Olawale Afolabi, respectively, said Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD; Petrol Stations Workers, PSW; Petroleum Products Depots Workers, PPDW; Oil and Gas Suppliers, OGS; Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers, LPGR, and others had not only made NUPENG proud, but the entire labour movement as they moved through difficult and dangerous situations to ensure fuel supplies to Nigerians in this critical period.

ALSO READ:

According to the statement, “the leadership of NUPENG has reviewed the roles of our members in the frontline in this critical period, as Nigerians fight to contain the spread of the deadly and contagious Coronavirus pandemic and we are proud to say our members on essential services have made us proud.

“In fact, not only have they made NUPENG and United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, proud, they have indeed made the entire labour movement proud by continuing to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to every nook and cranny of the country despite the difficult and, some times, dangerous situations as most states across the country are on lockdown.

“Once again, we appeal to state governments, security agents and Nigerians in general to cooperate with members of our unions, who are risking their lives to provide essential services to the nation.

“At the same, we reiterate our appeal for support from corporate organisations in the provision of sanitisers and other safety kits to members of the union on essential services to protect them and members of their families.

“We are in this battle together and by the grace of God, we shall overcome. We urge all our members to remain safe and adhere strictly to all the precautionary measures given by the appropriate authorities.

“We, at NUPENG, want to use the opportunity to call on oil companies and the DPR to provide adequate pass to our members on essential services to end the harassment and intimidation they are being subjected to by security agents across the country.

“We have continued to receive disturbing reports of harassment and intimidation of our members by the security agents on daily basis on their way to work and when coming back.

“These security agents are not contented with company’s identity card.

“We, therefore, call on oil companies and the DPR to provide adequate security pass to these workers before the situations degenerate into a crisis.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: