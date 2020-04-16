Nnamdi Kanu alleges China recorded 20 million deaths from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Dennis Agbo, Chinonso Alozie, Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, alleged that China recorded 20 million unreported deaths to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also alleged that what China is doing in Nigeria and Africa as a whole is experimentation of their vaccines to reduce Africa’s population.

The IPOB leader, in a radio broadcast, text of which was made available to newsmen by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, took exception to Melinda Gates’ prediction of massive death in Africa due to coronavirus.

Kanu alleged that Bill Gates family is working in tandem with China to reduce the population of Africa and Melinda Gates could not have made such callous and devastating prediction if she does not have information about the damaging effect of the virus.

ALSO READ:

His words: “Bill Gates family is working in tandem with China to reduce the population of Africa. That is why they did not see anything bad in trying the efficacy of their vaccine in Africa.

“It is unfortunate that Melinda Gates predicted that COVID-19 will be horrible in the developing world, claiming to have seen dead bodies on the streets of Africa, but could not see in America and Europe.

“China does not mean well for Nigeria and the whole of Africa. They should have vaccinated the whole of China, a country with more population rather than coming to Abuja and Africa.”

Kanu, however, urged Biafrans to take their destiny in their hands by being their brothers’ keeper, adding that relying on what the Federal Government of Nigeria will do for them will be an exercise in futility.

Kanu regretted the treatment being given Nigerians and Biafrans in China, alleging that it is because Nigerians see evil and keep quiet.

He added: “Nigerians, particularly Biafrans have no reasons to use the contaminated face masks produced in China because they are made to kill our people.

“Chinese are treating our people like rags in China and you say I should be diplomatic? It is better I die standing on my feet than live a thousand years on my knees.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: