By Prince Osuagwu

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has licensed consulting and integration firm, Digital Encode, to provide training, auditing and consulting services throughout the country, in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation, NDPR, principles.

Digital Encode specialises in the design, management and security of business-critical networks, telecommunications environments and other Information Technology, IT, infrastructure.

NITDA says the licence is under the Data Protection Compliance Organisations, DPCO.

On January 25, 2019, NITDA issued the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation, NDPR, mainly for the protection of the privacy rights and freedoms of Nigerians.

What the license means is that Digital Encode is now among companies that will ensure the promotion of local and foreign investments in the digital economy by safeguarding the information systems infrastructure against breaches and implementing internationally-compatible rules.

As a DPCO, Digital Encode is expected to verify self-audits prior to submission to NITDA, as a means of decentralising compliance activities for more efficiency.

The Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Digital Encode, Dr. Peter Obadare, promised that as a pan-African cyber security outfit, Digital Encode will continue to keep assisting individuals and businesses protect their information assets.

This is just as his colleague and the Chief Technical of Digital Encode, Dr. Seyi Akindeinde, said the licence is a testament to the company’s unique methodology rooted in the concept of professionalism.

He said while assisting companies to achieve the data protection goals through a well-defined secure process, Digital Encode will continue to translate strategic business objectives into sound, achievable technology solutions.

