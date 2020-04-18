NIMN Commiserates with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death 

Kindly Share This Story:



The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari

The Institute in a letter of condolence addressed to President Buhari, described the late Kyari as dedicated and committed to the progress of Nigeria

The letter which was signed by NIMN President and chairman of Council, MrTony Agenmonmen, said Mallam Abba Kyari served Nigeria with passion, diligence, and dedication.

The Institute said it is instructive that Kyari died in the line of duty, working hard to support the President in making Nigeria a better place.

“His death is no doubt an irreparable loss to his family, and the entire nation. I pray that Allah gives you and members of his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Please accept my profound condolences,” the letter stated further

It would be recalled that the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari died in the early hours of Saturday and has been buried according to Islamic rites

