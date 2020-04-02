JUST IN: Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 184, as global cases hit above 1million

Vanguard Logo

On 8:34 pm
By David Royal and Victor Ogunyinka

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have now risen to 184 on Thursday.

This is as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC recorded 10 new cases in Lagos and Abuja as at 08:00 pm 2nd April.

Seven of the cases were recorded in Lagos while 3 were in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state governor, on Thursday announced that 20 patients have been discharged in the state after recovering from the disease and testing negative.

Also, confirmed cases for COVID-19 have now crossed the one million mark globally with the United States of America, China, Italy and Spain highest hit nations.

The total number of confirmed cases as at the time of filing thing report according to world meter, is 1, 001, 069, with about 51, 378 deaths and 210, 245 recovered cases.

