Nigerian entertainment has gone global- DamyQue

In an era where contemporary Nigerian music acts are being nominated for Grammys alongside musical legends, fast rising artiste, songwriter and performer, Orulebaja Quadri, popularly known as DamyQue has aligned himself with the global trends in the entertainment industry.

In a chat, he sheds more light on how the Nigerian entertainment scene has cut across all corners of the world.

He said; “Nigerians are now being recognized on the international music scene as we are now getting features and collaborations from popular international acts. Also international labels are now opening branches in Nigeria and also signing acts, a very welcome development.”

The Isolo-Ikotun bred singer who hails from Kwara state added; “It was the work of other artistes who paved the way and made the first move in which these contemporary artistes are now enjoying the fruits. In the nearest future, the Nigerian entertainment industry would be a force to reckon with.”

Born into a ‘Sakara’ music group family and the only surviving of four children, DamyQue started his music sojourn with freestyle to famous instrumentals till he came in contact with a producer who helped him with his first recording.

According to the artiste, the record was life changing for him as it introduced him to the CEO of Thugluvin Records, Richthug, who offered him a contract deal with the label and since then he has been making major moves on the Nigerian entertainment scene.

DamyQue has been inspirational with music from childhood, at 15 he discovered his musical talent and started performing at various carnivals and local shows with no demo or studio recorded tracks.

