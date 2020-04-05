Nigeria reports eight new coronavirus cases, total now 232

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported eight new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 232.

The centre announced this on Sunday evening on its verified Twitter handle.

According to NCDC, Thirty-three of the cases have been discharged with five deaths recorded.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: