Nigeria confirms additional 11 COVID-19 cases in Lagos as total hits 373

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night announced additional 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos State.

This brings to 373, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The NCDC made the disclosure in a tweet at 11.00p.m. on Tuesday.

It said, “As at 11:00 p.m.on April 14, there were 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

The agency said that seven more COVID-19 patients had been discharged, raising the total number of those who had recovered from coronavirus in Nigeria to 99.

It, however, noted that the death toll from the disease stood at 11 in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, the majority of the active cases is in stable condition.

“As at 11:00p.m., April 14, Lagos has a total of 214 positive cases, while the FCT and Osun have 58 and 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, respectively.

The agency said that Ogun had nine, Edo – 16 , Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Katsina – five, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Delta – three, Kano – four , Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Benue – one, Niger – one, and Anambra – one.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 19 states have recorded COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said that, to measure efficiency in COVID-19 testing, NCDC set a target to test 2,000 samples per day in Lagos and 1,000 daily in Abuja.

“The lockdown was a difficult decision but a short-term strategy to prevent an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We will utilise the next two weeks as efficiently as possible and allow the economy restart in order to protect the health of Nigerians,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

