Niger extends partial lockdown by 2 weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger government has announced a partial extension of the lockdown of the state for another two weeks in order to achieve the desired result of minimising the spread of the Coronavirus.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger made this disclosure to newsmen after a joint Executive Council and COVID-19 Taskforce meeting in Minna on Monday.

He explained the decision reached during the meeting was that “people would now be allowed to move within their immediate environment with compliance with the physical distancing and wearing of the face mask.

Bello said that there would no vehicular movement during the lockdown days except those on essential services, adding that a window period such as April 28, May 1 and May 3 are given within the week for people to go out and purchase food stuff.

He warned against social gatherings and religious activities in Niger within the lockdown window period.

The governor said that all schools, offices and major markets remained closed, adding that only neighborhood markets would be allowed to operate under strict compliance of preventive measures.

He added that interstate travels remained banned as violators of the order would be quarantined for two weeks.

Bello directed the task force to ensure maximum enforcement of the order at both state and local government levels.

He said the taskforce should liaise with chairmen of each council to ensure compliance of the order at their respective council areas.

He disclosed that the second round of distribution of palliative across the 274 wards of the state would commence within the week.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: