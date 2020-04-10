Neymar’s £600,000 per week salary may be cut by half

Kindly Share This Story:

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar could see his salary slashed by 50 per cent as French football attempts to come to terms with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN.

The French leagues and their respective clubs have been hit badly since the coronavirus forced games to be suspended indefinitely, with TV channels Canal+ and beIN Sports refusing to pay television rights money this month.

Bordeaux also saw their sponsor suspend their contract altogether, but things could be about to get even tougher for the top earners in the French league.

ESPN’s report states that following discussions between France’s National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP) and the country’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, an agreement was reached to recommend a temporary reduction of salaries to professional players and clubs.

As a result, players earning between £8,700 and £17,500-a-month (between 10,000 and 20,000 euros) after partial unemployment would take a 20 per cent cut, while those on sums between £17,500 and £43,900 (20,000-50,000 euros) would take a 30 per cent salary reduction.

However, those on salaries between £43,900 and £87,700 (50,000-100,000 euros) would suffer a 40 per cent hit and anyone earning more than that – which includes Neymar, the league’s top earner – at 50 per cent.

Vanguard

